Pure Domination

Byline photo of Cooper Whitworth
Cooper Whitworth, Publications PhotagrapherNovember 2, 2025
Standing with ease, running back Lane Corbett smiles with his friends on the sideline. Corbett came off injury and rushed for two touchdowns.
Cooper Whitworth
Standing with ease, running back Lane Corbett smiles with his friends on the sideline. Corbett came off injury and rushed for two touchdowns.
IMG_7841
Cooper Whitworth
Sophomore AJ Beasley, in positions waiting for the receiver to make his move. As a sophomore Beasley led his team with an interception and kept his teammates heads up after a bad play.

The Spartans beat the Knights 32-0! Spartans with a great season moving to a 5-2 record, freshman Lane Corbett being the player of the game, with two hundred rushing yards and two touchdowns, with also returning kickoffs for an average of forty yards.  

 

Corbett says, “ It feels good to be back, to be back with the team and to embrace it all.” Corbett continues to be a role model on and off the field and wants to continue playing football at FHC for the next 3 years. 

 

The Spartans next game is on Oct.27th against Washington at Washington.

