Pure Domination

Gallery • 11 Photos Cooper Whitworth Sophomore AJ Beasley, in positions waiting for the receiver to make his move. As a sophomore Beasley led his team with an interception and kept his teammates heads up after a bad play.

The Spartans beat the Knights 32-0! Spartans with a great season moving to a 5-2 record, freshman Lane Corbett being the player of the game, with two hundred rushing yards and two touchdowns, with also returning kickoffs for an average of forty yards.

Corbett says, “ It feels good to be back, to be back with the team and to embrace it all.” Corbett continues to be a role model on and off the field and wants to continue playing football at FHC for the next 3 years.

The Spartans next game is on Oct.27th against Washington at Washington.