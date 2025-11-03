The online home of the Central Focus

A Penultimate Night On the Pitch

November 3, 2025
Carter Hayden
After North kicked the ball out of bounds, sophomore Nathan McGowan received the ball for a throw-in. He carefully plans where to throw it based on his teammates’ positions.

JV Soccer’s penultimate game on Oct. 27 didn’t end the way the team wanted to. Losing 2-1, the team struggled throughout the game. After the game, the team must think about how to improve, but during the game, it’s all about doing whatever is possible in the moment. Freshman Leo Pinto shares how he struggled with getting away from opposing players and how he dealt with that.
There was just always a man guarding me, and I wouldn’t be able to get up,” Pinto said. “I’m kind of just doing whatever,  just trying to get away from him and try to release the ball,”
The team ended the season with a 1-1 tie against Ft. Zumwalt South with a total record of three wins, three losses, and one tie.

