Fast Paced and Positive

Gallery | 9 Photos Savannah Drnec

FHC’s junior varsity basketball team went up against Fort Zumwalt West on Feb. 21 in a captivating and fast-paced game. Even though the team lost, they focused on the positives of the game.

“I like being a part of a team and working together to achieve one goal, and just playing games with my friends,” said sophomore Adam Painter on why he enjoys the game no matter the score.

The team played their final game of the season on Feb. 28.