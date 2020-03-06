Senior Night 2020

An exciting pinnacle of many highschool athlete’s careers, Senior Night seeks to revere the students that will be moving on next autumn. Fortunately, both the varsity boys and girls teams earned more than mere festivities. Central hosted Fort Zumwalt West on Feb. 21. The game was hardly close. The Spartans came away with a solid win: 54-38.

Despite the season coming to an end at Districts on Mar. 3, senior Logan Scott shares his thoughts on the finale of his basketball career at Central:

“It’s definitely sad… but it was fun while it lasted and I’m thankful for the opportunities.”

This year’s basketball season came to a close, however new opportunities are on the horizon for underclassmen looking to fill the shoes of the Seniors moving on.