Making Music

On Thursday Oct. 15th, our Spartan Regiment took to the field for the annual Howell Preview. This event featured performances from the bands of all three FHSD high schools. Hosted at our home turf this year, the Howell Preview always serves to unite FHSD bands together in the name of music. The Spartan Regiment performed very well despite all of the challenges they have faced thus far. Senior Luke Morrison is proud of the band’s work this year.

“It’s been quite different,” Morrison said. “But we’ve adjusted very well and we’ve made good progress despite all odds against us”

We encourage you to support the Spartan Regiment whenever you can!