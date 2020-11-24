Gearing Up For a New Season

This upcoming season is looking good for our varsity girls basketball team. Even with typical COVID struggles, such as teammates being contact traced, the team is still very excited for what is to come this season. The whole team is preparing to have the best season they can.

Senior Sophie Delaney talks about how the team is doing so far this year.

“There are obviously the struggles with a few of our teammates being out due to contact tracing in school but I think it has caused the rest of our team to really step up and stay committed,” Delaney said. “It’s shown a lot of resilience and strength in our team which is awesome.”

The team is starting off strong this 2020 season and can’t wait to start playing and competing against other teams.