Practice Makes Perfect

With the girls basketball season in full swing, the girls are working harder than ever. Their last game was a commendable team effort, everyone was putting in the hard work to succeed. Senior Nikki Crangle details some of their strategies for their upcoming game tomorrow night against Fort Zumwalt West.

“We are preparing for our next game by simulating Fort Zumwalt West’s offense and defense and playing against it,” Crangle said.

They are determined to be victorious in this and other future games.

“This game is important for us because we lost to them in districts last year, so we really want to win,” Crangle said.

Spartan Nation is wishing the girls basketball team the best of luck tomorrow night.