Senior Tevin Tipton about to shoot during the Dec. 18 game against Howell High. The Spartans lost this game 50-48.

On Friday, Dec. 18, the boys basketball team sadly lost their game against rival team Francis Howell High School. Although the boys played hard and consistently, Howell won by a slim lead due to a buzzer beater, resulting in a final score of 50-48.

But, despite the close game, senior Myles Estrada believed the team performed well and the last minute point from Howell was unlucky.

“We played well,” Estrada said. “We had them the whole game, but, like one of our coaches said, we ran out of time.”

After this game, the team is planning to make improvements during practices with more games coming up these next weeks. Senior Camden Scott thinks the team can improve on consistency and finishing strong in games.

“We need to execute our plays better later in the game and do our jobs,” Scott said.

Junior Adam Painter adds that the team plans on focusing on strategy for each opponent in order to achieve more wins.

“We plan on focusing on our next opponent every day, so we can go into each game with a game plan and knowing what needs to be done to come out with a win,” Painter said.

Overall, the team concurs that they have work to do, and they plan on giving their all until the buzzer goes off.