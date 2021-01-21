Caps and Masks

The Lady Spartans met at the St. Peters Rec-Plex on Thursday, Jan. 15 to battle it out against Fort Zumwalt North in their recent swim meet. While they performed well, with several of the girls achieving state qualifying times, they came up just short with a score of 74 to Zumwalt North’s 111. According to junior and first year swimmer Emma Fox, the girls are holding their heads high and proud of the overall growth as a team, despite the addition of COVID-19 protocols and the uncertainty the season has brought.

“I kind of forget that it is [my first year swimming] because the team makes me feel like I’ve been swimming for years,” Fox said. “I don’t think [wearing masks] affects the team or team spirit very much. Everyone is always cheering for everyone else, whether you’re the first or last one done, the support is always there.”

Once again our swimmers and divers will be making a splash at the St. Peters Rec-Plex Thursday, Jan. 21 at 8:30pm to face Holt High School.