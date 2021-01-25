On Tuesday, Jan. 5, varsity basketball suffered a tough loss against Fort Zumwalt South. Sophomore Nick Ortinau feels the boys will take the loss as an opportunity to grow as a team.

“I think our team will react positively to the loss. We aren’t the type of team to get down on each other and quit,” Ortinau said. “We also know that it’s early in the season and that we have so much room for growth and creating chemistry.”

The boys are set to face Timberland at their next game on Tuesday, Jan 26.