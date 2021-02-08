Sealing it With A Shutout

The team is huddled up during the game.

The Spartans faced the Westminster Wildcats in the quarterfinals of the Wickenheiser Cup Playoffs on Friday, Feb. 5. Competing two times in four days, the Spartans finished the first matchup with an ending score of 1-0. Senior Carson Dahl views this as a major win for the team morale.

“It was a very back and forth game but we battled all the way through and never lost our energy.” Dahl said.

Dahl commends his teammate Senior Brett Robinson for putting in a last minute goal for the Spartans.

“It was hard to put up a goal after the continued 0-0 score until late in the third but Brett Robinson finally got one in.” Dahl Said.

Robinson praised his team’s outstanding defensive effort.

“We wanted to keep the puck out of our zone as much as we could so we had some lock down defense,” Robinson said. “It felt amazing to win a tight and hard fought game.”

Additionally, Dahl in the goalie position held Westminster to zero goals despite their 28 shot attempts.

“I was very happy to give my team a shutout and hopefully we carry this energy into our second game against Westminster.” Dahl said.

The Spartans face the Westminster Wildcats again Monday, Feb. 8 at 8:45 pm.