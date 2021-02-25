Spartans hoping to ‘Go Big’

The Spartan hockey team faced the Duchense Pioneers in the semifinals of the Wickenheiser Cup playoffs on Friday, Feb 19. With a final score of 4-2 the Spartans clenched their first semifinal playoff win. Senior Brett Robinson is very proud of the team’s win.

“We did a really good job at keeping pucks out of our zone and getting shots on their goalie,” Robinson said. “We worked really well as a team.”

Senior Carson Dahl agreed and praised his teammates for their crucial offensive efforts to finish out the game.

“We were able to break their defense and put in a couple,” said Dahl. “Our last two goals weren’t pretty but they sealed the deal in the third period.”

After an incredible finisher the Spartans are looking forward to their next matchup against the Pioneers. Senior Deacon Schmatt is very optimistic heading into the match.

“We’re confident that we will move on to the finals,” Schmatt said. “As long as we keep the effort going for the next game and outwork them we’ll move on.”

Dahl agrees with Schmatt on the importance of the next matchup.

“For us seniors, this Friday is a big go-big-or-go-home game because if we lose both the game and the mini game our season is over,” Dahl said. “As long as we stick to the routine we should be able to chip away at them like we did last game.”

The Spartans face the Pioneers again this Friday, Feb. 26 in their last match of the semifinal round.