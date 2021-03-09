A Season to Remember

The team huddles together to discuss strategy to keep the game alive.

The boys basketball team lost 62-40 against Francis Howell on Wednesday, March 3, marking the end of their season with a record of 12-12.

Senior Myles Estrada believes the team had a very strong, memorable bond this season.

“I really feel like we were a family this season,” Estrada said. “The good memories and the bad memories will definitely stick with me, but we will all look back and miss this season.”

Senior CJ Woodard agrees that this season created a lot of memories for the team.

“It definitely hurt to play the last high school game of my career, but I went out with a strong performance and ended with a great last game,” Woodard said. “Our team made incredible memories this year that we will carry on with us forever.”

On the other hand, junior Adam Painter intends to use this final loss as motivation for next year.

“What stuck with me as a junior was that we need to work harder and I need to be more of a leader on the floor,” Painter said. “I’m looking forward to my senior season, because all of this reason has really fueled me to get better and not wanna experience the feeling of losing in the playoffs again.”

This motivation to keep working hard applies to seniors, too, in their pursuits in the future.

“Our season was filled with lots of ups and downs, but we kept fighting and never gave up on one another or broke formation,” Woodard said. “Now it’s time to look ahead to the future and keep the Spartan mentality in every aspect of our lives for the future.”