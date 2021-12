On Nov. 23rd, Francis Howell Central’s Hockey team faced Timberland. While they put up a strong fight, they lost the game by three points. This was the team’s fourth loss of the season. Senior Will Blumenberg felt good about the game that was played.

“We had a hard fought battle,” Blumenberg said. “We all pushed our limits and gave it our all.”

The Hockey Team will be seen again on Dec. 10th, playing against MICDS.