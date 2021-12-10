Back Into the Swing of Things

The Spartans Ice Hockey team played against Duchesne High School at the RecPlex on Friday, Nov. 26th in hopes to gain another win. The boys played hard and achieved their goal, ending the game with a final score of 4-2. Teammate Will Blumenberg, senior, talks about what motivated the team to take the w.

“Knowing we’ve got a legacy to live up to with how good last year’s team was as well as wanting to represent the Spartans to the best of our ability”, said Blumenberg.

The team continues to work hard and play hard. You can catch their next game this Friday, Dec. 11th.