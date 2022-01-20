On the Rink

The Spartans Ice Hockey club played against the Seckman High School Jaguars at the RecPlex on Friday, Dec. 4 in hopes to gain another win. The boys played hard but the Jags played harder, ending the game with a final score of 4-6. Teammate Nathan Reitz, junior, talks about the boys’ fight and push throughout the game.

“We keep each other motivated by talking to each other and making sure we don’t get down. Once we get critical of each other it’s a downhill slope. We have a large variety of players and it takes awhile to get used to each other. But once we do it’s fun to watch,” Reitz said.

The team continues to work hard and play hard and grow as a unit. You can catch their next game Monday, Jan. 24.