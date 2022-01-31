Chlorine Filled Tears

The night of Jan. 25, Girls swim and dive team congratulated their seniors and gave them an honorary departure. Doesn’t matter if they just started this year or has been in it since their freshman year, they became a family. They’ve had a challenging season but persevered through with help and encouragement from one another as stated by, Taylor Steinagel.

“I will be sad to go,” Says Steinagel. “I’ve really enjoyed diving and I’ve become really good friends with most of the girls so it’ll be a bitter-sweet moment for sure.”

The seniors come back for one last meet on Jan. 31 for the GAC competition taking place at St. Charles YMCA, beginning at 3:30.