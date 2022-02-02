A Musical Adventure

The Women’s Chorale group has been preparing tirelessly all year long for their prestigious performance at the Missouri Music Educators Association on Thursday, Jan. 27th at the Tan-Tar-A Resort. This has been an incredible musical experience that Junior Evana Vrhovac has seen grow the bonds formed between the singers.

“My favorite part of the whole journey was the sense of camaraderie within everyone,” Vrhovac stated. “Not only did I gain a lot of musical experience, but I also had a wonderful time that I won’t ever forget.”

Chorale’s adventure is far from over, however. The group will perform at State on March 10th, as well as at their Spring Concert on March 17th.