Practice Only Makes Progress

Gallery | 10 Photos Sophomore Margaret Meyer after pitching the ball. This was against Winfield.

The jv girls softball team played against Winfield on Oct. 6. After an intense game, the girls eventually lost with a score of 7-9. Sophomore Margaret Meyer makes note on the season.

“I think the season ended well,” Meyer said. “Everyone got to play, it’s a good way to end the season.”

This was the end of the teams season, it was a great season. Can’t wait to see what the team will be like next season.