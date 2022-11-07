Down But Not Out

Gallery | 9 Photos Rocco Muich Senior Aidan Hernandez taking a breathe during the game.

FHC’s Varsity football team had their last home game against Washington with an ending score of 30-27. The game was played on Fri. October 21st. Knowing that it was the last home game, the team played through sweat, tears, and injuries to make the school proud. Senior Aidan Hernandez talks about the work his team put in for the game.

“We lost a tough game the week before so we came back to focus on that specific game.” Hernandez said. “We really preached the small details and being disciplined and working as a team.”

The Varsity football team’s season is now over as we go into November. They ended with a record of 4-6 for the 2022 season.