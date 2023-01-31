Debate This!

Gallery | 11 Photos Debate team members Adeline and Sukhman enjoying their time together.

The FHC debate team had a meeting where they were focusing on research and practice. The team also recently were at a tournament where they placed third. Because of the win they were also celebrating. Sophomore Shubham Sonavane talks about how important the team is to him.

“Speech and debate is important to me because it allows me to voice my thoughts and opinions in a way that I wouldn’t be able to in other places,” Shubham says. “It also provides a very logical and emotional way of thinking that allows me to show how much I care about injustices and other things, which I really love.”

The team is currently signing up to compete in another tournament soon. If you see a team member make sure to wish them good luck in the upcoming tournament.