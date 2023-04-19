Flying Below The Griffins

Gallery | 11 Photos MaryGrace Cummings Aiden Hernandez holds his mitt out ready to receive the pitch.

Preparing to play a top-ranked Vianney team on March 27. The varsity boys were nervous but excited for the high competition. The team fought hard and played a relatively neck-and-neck game until the end couple innings when Vianney really started swinging. Junior Tayden Harlow shared how Coach Nick Beckmann put it simply in the locker room.

“In the locker room he [Beckmann] just kinda talked about how we were going steady until they started hitting,” Harlow said.

With a tough loss and end score of 13-9, the Spartans received motivation for their coming games. Come out to their highly-anticipated game against at Howell where they will take on the Vikings at 4:15 p.m. on April 19.