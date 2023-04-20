Distraught Defeat

Gallery | 10 Photos Gavin Bearup Lucas Pearson tries to get the Timberland player out on first base.

The varsity baseball team played Timberland on Tuesday, April 11. They started off strong with a big lead 5-0 in the bottom of the 5th inning, but soon after Timberland then scored 6 runs in the top of the 5th. In the end, they lost with a score of 6-7. Timberland’s pitcher, Adan Hachman, had a very strong arm and no one was able to hit his fastball, except for senior Wyatt Miller. Miller explains that their team is good, but they still have a few things to work on.

“We played really well and we’re a really strong team,” senior Wyatt Miller said. “We tense up a lot [and] we need to do the routine plays.”

Come watch their next game on Saturday, April 22. They’re going to be playing against Parkway Central at 10 AM at Parkway Central High School.