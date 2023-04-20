Playing The Panthers

Gallery | 19 Photos Marygrace Cummings Coach Menchaca smiles proudly while watching his team celebrate.

The JV Lacrosse team went to Illinois to play O’Fallon Township high school on April 6. The teams nerves were high after the long drive and watching an intense varsity game. Beginning with a slow start was hard on the team eventually reaching a three point deficit. However Sophomore Raena Crews is proud of the way her team fought.

“I think we had great teamwork and never gave up even when we were down.” Crews said. “We really showed how much of a team we are during that game and it made me proud to have me teammates.”

The score ended up being a well fought for tie, 5-5. The drive most definitely felt worth it for the team because of the bond they gained and the beautiful sunset. Come out to see them play on April 20. against Kirkwood.