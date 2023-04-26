Victorious Visit
The varsity girls lacrosse team played against Visitation Academy on Wednesday, April 19. They played their hearts out that game, and with great success they won with a final score of 5-2. Visitation tried to score many times but luckily sophomore Luci Krebs blocked most of them. Krebs goes to explain her opinion on how the team played, she also points out some things they need to work on.
“I think that we played really well throughout the game… they tried to make a comeback at the end to stop our undefeated winning streak.” Kreb explains, “[but] I think we need to work on our teamwork at the start of the game”.
The game ended really well for the girls, their next game will be against Ursaline Academy on Wednesday, April 26.
