Talking Sets

Gallery | 10 Photos Bella Smith Sophomore Rohan Sarino running to serve the ball.

The JV boys volleyball team played against Francis Howell on Thursday, April 20. The game ended with a score of 2-1. Sophomore Rohan Sarino, a player of the team, describes how this game showed their progress.

“We had just come back from a rough tournament where we had a lot of trouble communicating,” Sarino said. “During this game we learned how to communicate better and that definitely helped us.”

The JV boys will be taking on the 636 Cardinal Club Team on Tuesday, May 2 at 4:30 p.m..