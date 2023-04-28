Pushing the Limit
The girls varsity soccer played Liberty High school on April 27. The teams were both ready to play a good game, after Central’s big win up against St.Dominic, they were ready to attack hard and play physical. Sophomore Riley Henderson is proud of how her team played this week.
“I think it was a fast-paced game and we played three of the hardest games of the season and over all think we played well,” Henderson said.
The score ended up being 2-2. Make sure you come and show your support May 1 at Francis Howell North at 5 p.m.
