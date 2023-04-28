A Win for the Books

Varsity girls lacrosse took home another win this Thursday, April 27 against Westminster Christian Academy. With a final score of 8-2 the girls stayed on top for the entire game and delivered yet another victory. Junior Sam Dobbins comments on the team’s mindset when going into the game.

“Going into the game we felt like we were going to do pretty good but we didn’t want to be too cocky about it,” says Dobbins. “We did not want to underestimate them because in the past years Westminster has been pretty good, but in our most recent games we’ve been coming out pretty tough, playing hard and playing as a team.”

Make sure to support both the JV and Varsity teams at their next home game on Monday, May 1. They will be taking on Ft. Zumwalt United and hopefully taking home another win.