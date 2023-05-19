Next Stop, The Championship!

Gallery | 22 Photos Aniya Sparrow Kayla Fettig races to get the ball before her opponents.

The varsity girls soccer team has been unstoppable this season, with a record of 13 wins and only 3 losses. The district championships are just around the corner, and the girls have to beat out three other teams to take the win. On Saturday, May 13, the team went up against Troy Buchanan High School in their first round of districts and won 4-0, making them move forward to the next district game against St. Dominic. Senior Kayla Fettig attributes the team’s strong connection with each other as part of their success.

“I feel like our team went into the game super strong. We all played for each other, everyone on and off the field was picking everyone up,” Fettig said. “I think if we keep this same mentality we will keep going.”

The girls beat St. Dominic 1-0 in the second round on Tuesday, May 16, taking them into the district championships. They will play Liberty High School on Friday, May 19 at 6 PM and with high hopes they will take home the win.