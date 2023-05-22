Pitching New Beginnings

Gallery | 20 Photos Ava Reyes Joey Durham poses with his family, Dr. Leake, and the baseball coaches after receiving his awards.

Senior baseball players held their Senior Night on Tuesday, May 9. The boys celebrated their years playing for FHC and all of their accomplishments. Senior Joseph Durham expresses how he feels about his years playing for Francis Howell Central.

“It was fun,” Durham said, “It was a lot of experiences and I wouldn’t change a thing.”

The senior baseball players are moving on, some of them are continuing their baseball careers in college. Durham will be playing baseball at Westminster for the next four years.