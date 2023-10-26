The Classroom That Works for the Planet

Gallery • 10 Photos Caroline Kraft Ms. Kellie Staback explains a tower-building activity to the class and discusses different strategies. This activity is meant to showcase the limited resources one can use while still being able to create successful structures.

One of many interesting science classes, environmental science, is taught by Ms. Kellie Staback. Her goal is to educate her students about the many differences of climate change and its growing effect on the warming Earth. During her class, she teaches them about different problems and solutions to the majority of the world’s environmental problems. Her class is also responsible for the recycling of the entire school’s paper and plastic products.

“Environmental science has always been a hot topic, so I enjoy it because I can relate to it,” Ms. Staback said.” It’s not something that’s abstract or that you can’t really see. We all deal with it every day”

Every year she strives to help her students understand their own environmental footprints to try and help lessen their impact on climate change. She works with them to understand this is a problem that can be fixed if we all work together toward a common goal.