Fighting to the Finish

Gallery • 14 Photos Gavin Bearup Freshman TJ West trys to run through the group of Washington players. The Spartans won the game against Washington High School 20-14 on Oct. 23.

After what seemed like a never ending battle between the freshman football team and Washington High School, the Spartans eventually won the game 20-14. Making their record 5-4. Head coach Jacob Mattson describes how the victory felt afterwards, and how it affected the team as a whole.

“This was a really big game for us, because we came into this game with a 4-4 record. So we knew that at the end of the night we were either going to have a 4-5 record, or a 5-4 record,” said Mattson. “So we knew from the start that we needed to come out playing from the first whistle, to the last whistle, and that’s what we did.”

The Spartans ended their season with a 5-4 record, and though the season is over, they are prepared to keep their momentum and come back next season, ready to fight.





