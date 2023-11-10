The online home of the Central Focus

FHCtoday.com
The online home of the Central Focus

FHCtoday.com
The online home of the Central Focus

FHCtoday.com

Fighting to the Finish

Jackson Koziatek and Gavin BearupNovember 10, 2023
IMG_1623
Gallery14 Photos
Gavin Bearup
Freshman TJ West trys to run through the group of Washington players. The Spartans won the game against Washington High School 20-14 on Oct. 23.

After what seemed like a never ending battle between the freshman football team and Washington High School, the Spartans eventually won the game 20-14. Making their record 5-4. Head coach Jacob Mattson describes how the victory felt afterwards, and how it affected the team as a whole.

“This was a really big game for us, because we came into this game with a 4-4 record. So we knew that at the end of the night we were either going to have a 4-5 record, or a 5-4 record,” said Mattson. “So we knew from the start that we needed to come out playing from the first whistle, to the last whistle, and that’s what we did.” 

The Spartans ended their season with a 5-4 record, and though the season is over, they are prepared to keep their momentum and come back next season, ready to fight.
Leave a Comment
Donate to FHCtoday.com
$1590
$1500
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will support the student journalists of Francis Howell Central High School. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs. FHCToday.com and our subsequent publications are dedicated to the students by the students. We hope you consider donating to allow us to continue our mission of a connected and well-informed student body.

More to Discover
More in Galleries
Williams announces the instructions as freshmen around her talk amongst themselves. She pointed to the stations as she explained what each table was to do.
The Magic of Numbers
Yocum looks at his students as he is in the middle of a lesson. He keeps and exciting atmosphere so his class can stay engaged the whole hour.
The Yocum Way
The girls varsity volleyball team is elated after the last point of the final match. The girls have just won districts for their 2023 season on Oct 24.
Acing Their Way to the Quarterfinals
Senior Alexa Sansone serves the ball to the other side of the court.
Varsity Volleyball takes Victory
McGuire answers a students question about the unit they’re working on.
Developing Knowledgable Students
Till Next Time
More in Showcase
At My Snapping Point
At My Snapping Point
Finished clay skull products awaiting firing.
Spanish Crafts
Abby Myers poses with her family on vacation. She posted this picture on her spam account.
Dear Diary
Clayton evaluates a students drawing.
Creating With Clayton
Junior Josh Stuhlman sits on the ground as he waits for the referees to call a penalty after an injury. He had been running against an opposing team member during the game against Marquette on Oct. 25 when he fell over after he had been tripped.
An Ongoing Brawl
Illustration by Birdie Brereton
How Low Can You Go?

FHCtoday.com

The online home of the Central Focus
© 2023 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in
Donate to FHCtoday.com
$1590
$1500
Contributed
Our Goal

Comments (0)

All FHCtoday.com Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *