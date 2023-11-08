Spanish Crafts

At an after school Spanish Honors Society club meeting, members partook in creating clay skulls. Sponsor, Señora Crain worked with art teacher, Mrs. Ridlen to actually fire the students’ creations.

One student, junior Rylie Schaefermeier states “I decided to take Spanish because my sisters all took Spanish and it seemed like the most useful language to take. There are a lot of people in the US who speak Spanish, so I knew it would help break a language barrier.”

Thus, for students such as Rylie who love Spanish, the club offers chances to expand their knowledge of the language and cultures involved. So, as the year goes on meeting to meeting members shall learn more.