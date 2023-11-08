Developing Knowledgable Students

Gallery • 10 Photos Bella Smith McGuire answers a student's question about the unit they’re working on.

Katherine McGuire teaches classes like Child Development and Pathways to Teaching. Child Development is a class that students take to learn not only about children in their early stages of life, but also before their life and how pregnancy affects the mother. The class is a way to educate students on parenthood and everything that goes into it.

“My favorite thing about this year, specifically talking about child development, is that I love all of the different activities that we do with this unit,” McGuire said. “I think the reason I love it so much is because students don’t know a lot about prenatal development coming in, so I get a blank slate to work with.