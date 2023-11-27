Reaching Higher with Reed

Gallery • 13 Photos Mr. Reed shares his passion with one of his Human Anatomy & Physiology classes. Mr. Reed is one of the school's favorite teachers, and his joy for teaching, along with his emotion when he teaches is one of the biggest reasons why.

Whenever you hear the name “Mr. Reed”, your mind gravitates to the strange humor of the Human Anatomy and ZOBOT teacher. His jokes always fill the room, and creates a soft and comfortable environment for students to thrive in. Mr. Patrick Reed, one of the longer tenured teachers at FHC (going on now for 24 years), is very well liked throughout the FHC community. His passion for his student’s success becomes clear whenever you see the culture that Mr. Reed has developed in his classroom.

“I just do, say, teach how I think I would want my daughter to learn, and how I would want to learn,” Reed said. “Maybe there is something to the cultural juxtaposition I foster in my classroom of high expectations, challenge, and absurdist humor.”

The high expectations is no joke, as evidenced by the very infamous “Bone Packet” in his Human Anatomy class. But it’s not just about the grades. His passion for his student’s and their excellence helps motivate him everyday, only ever reaching higher and higher.