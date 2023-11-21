Turbo Turtles

Gallery • 11 Photos Sophia Allen Speedster Chad, races on his new set of wheels. Specialized swimmer now turned professional driver.

Frequent movers, Chad and Franklin temporarily reside in the cozy chemistry room of Brittany Moore. These hungry fellows on the 17th of Nov. embarked on a journey to experience a new kind of speed via the help of a HotWheel under the careful watch of junior Elizabeth Kreifels.

“My favorite part about the turtles is watching them interact with each other,” said Kreifels. “They are funny and really do act like brothers.”

As the year progresses, chances are high that the beloved brothers will be moved to a new home outside of school where they will continue their hungry silly shenanigans in the comfort of a forever home.





