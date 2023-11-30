The online home of the Central Focus

Learning Across Borders

Katherine Albertson, Staff PhotographerNovember 30, 2023
Dr+Amy+Roznos+explains+to+her+class+her+instructions+for+that+day.+Then+she+leaves+them+to+start+their+warmup.
Katherine Albertson
Dr Amy Roznos explains to her class her instructions for that day. Then she leaves them to start their warmup.

Foreign language classes are often essential for college applications. This means many students must take these classes throughout high school. Luckily, teachers like Dr. Amy Roznos make learning a foreign language many times easier and students like sophomore Katie Little really appreciate her attentive teaching style.

“Dr. Roznos is very friendly with her students,” Little said. “She’s like one of our friends and she is able to help us through her own experiences as a student.”

Because of teachers like Dr. Roznos, foreign language education is a lot smoother and accessible for many students learning French. Thanks to Dr. Roznos, the foreign language department is never dull.

 
