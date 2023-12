Gallery • 13 Photos Summer Suarez Junior Sophia Allen tries to distract a study group with her dance moves. She struck a pose by holding her leg high while standing in the middle of the group.

Being put in an uncomfortable situation is not a thing we go looking for, they just happen. Throughout November, the photography staff decided to have a little fun and get out of their comfort zone. These photos aimed to capture someone or something that was not supposed to be there, but is. In this gallery, you’ll see how some photographers decided to execute a light and playful scenario while others reminisced on the past, their internal feelings, and the challenges they faced as a student.