Taking Down the Trojans

Gallery • 10 Photos The Spartans announcers stand glowing before all the wrestlers do there walkout song.

On Dec. 6th our girls and boys wrestling team hosted the first home dual against Troy Buchanan. The girls came out on top winning 60-24 and securing their first GAC win, the girls battled for a good portion of the dual allowing very little points for the other team and stacking more pins for our team throughout the entirety of their matches. Senior Stevie Lupo expresses her feelings about the upcoming season and some of her personal goals.

“I would love to place at state as a team,” Lupo said “I also want place at state and get my name on the wall.”

The teams next dual is on Dec. 13th against Howell at home from 6-7 and will then leave on Fri Dec. 15th for KC Stamped where they will see competition from all over.