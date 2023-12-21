A Performance to Remember

The band program for Francis Howell Central never fails to impress the community and their concert on Dec. 6 was no different. The students from the concert, symphonic and wind ensemble bands played confidently under the direction of Mr. Nathan Griffin. Sophomore Elise Scott shared her experience with her performance in the symphonic band.

“I think my performance for the symphonic band concert was one of the best concerts I’ve had in a really long time,” Scott said. “The band performed one of our best runs overall for the concert.”

The band program is excited for their next performance and the next opportunity to showcase their improvement and skills in the spring of 2024.