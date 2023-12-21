The online home of the Central Focus

FHCtoday.com
The online home of the Central Focus

FHCtoday.com
The online home of the Central Focus

FHCtoday.com

A Performance to Remember

Katherine Albertson, Staff PhotographerDecember 21, 2023
Mr.+Nathan+Griffin+introduces+his+concert+band+on+Dec.+6.+He+addresses+the+sponsors+for+the+band+and+the+people+who+auditioned+for+Metro+8+band.
Gallery12 Photos
Katherine Albertson
Mr. Nathan Griffin introduces his concert band on Dec. 6. He addresses the sponsors for the band and the people who auditioned for Metro 8 band.

The band program for Francis Howell Central never fails to impress the community and their concert on Dec. 6 was no different. The students from the concert, symphonic and wind ensemble bands played confidently under the direction of Mr. Nathan Griffin. Sophomore Elise Scott shared her experience with her performance in the symphonic band.

“I think my performance for the symphonic band concert was one of the best concerts I’ve had in a really long time,” Scott said. “The band performed one of our best runs overall for the concert.”

The band program is excited for their next performance and the next opportunity to showcase their improvement and skills in the spring of 2024.
Leave a Comment
Donate to FHCtoday.com
$1744
$1500
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will support the student journalists of Francis Howell Central High School. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs. FHCToday.com and our subsequent publications are dedicated to the students by the students. We hope you consider donating to allow us to continue our mission of a connected and well-informed student body.

More to Discover
More in Galleries
Sra. Crain works on editing information for the 2025 Ecuador trip. She prepares to persuade her classes to learn more about the trip. Dec 7th.
The Trip of a Lifetime
Senior Stevie Lupo works to turn over her opponent.
Taking Down the Trojans
Freshman Vika Anderson slices through the water during the breaststroke relay. This was Anderson’s first meet being on the varsity swim team
Swimming Straight to Success
Junior Sam Mueller shoots the ball as he competes in the 3-point competition. Competing against his other teammates to make the most three’s for his team.
Winter Sports Blast Off
The Spartan boys jump up as the rebounds from the backboard. The boys faced off against David H. Hickman Kewpies on Nov. 17.
Jumping into the Season
As her defender jumps to block the ball, junior Addie Henderson attempts a 3 point shot.
Hooping in Loops
More in Showcase
On December 19th our school hosted Christmas Concert. Francis Howell North, Hollenbeck Middle School and Francis Howell Central finished with the song Thats Christmas to me.
Raise Your Voice
Inserra and the school administrators stand around each other, smiling towards the camera. On Dec. 14, every administrator honored his time at the staff board meeting, as all of them wished him goodbye.
Reminiscence and Relief
Sophomore Sam Taylor dribbles the basketball past an opponent to attempt to make a pass to a teammate. This was the girls first game against North Point on Friday, Dec 1.
Wishes to Swishes
Freshman Vika Anderson slices through the water during the breaststroke relay. This was Anderson’s first meet on the varsity swim team.
Selfless Strokes
Senior Tony Valera strums through his solo. His fiery vibrato enveloped the audience.
Melodic Mastery
Through Closed Curtains
Through Closed Curtains

FHCtoday.com

The online home of the Central Focus
© 2023 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in
Donate to FHCtoday.com
$1744
$1500
Contributed
Our Goal

Comments (0)

All FHCtoday.com Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *