Creative Cookies

Gallery • 10 Photos Bella Smith Mrs. LaMartina and Ms. Flores laugh together while talking to a member.

Epsilon Beta held a members-only holiday party where the members came together to play some fun games, take part in cookie decorating, all while munching on some yummy snacks to get them into the holiday spirit. The social was held on Dec. 13 where the sponsors and members got to interact and build connections with each other.

“I think these socials are important especially for the members.” Mrs. LaMartina said, “It allows the members to make connections with each other that they might’ve not made without the club.”

Epsilon Beta holds socials once a month during the school year, and most aren’t members-only. Members of Epsilon Beta are able to invite friends for the next social which will be held on Jan 24.