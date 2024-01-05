The online home of the Central Focus

FHCtoday.com
The online home of the Central Focus

FHCtoday.com
The online home of the Central Focus

FHCtoday.com

Creative Cookies

Bella Smith, Staff PhotographerJanuary 5, 2024
7S9A0091
Gallery10 Photos
Bella Smith
Mrs. LaMartina and Ms. Flores laugh together while talking to a member.

Epsilon Beta held a members-only holiday party where the members came together to play some fun games, take part in cookie decorating, all while munching on some yummy snacks to get them into the holiday spirit. The social was held on Dec. 13 where the sponsors and members got to interact and build connections with each other.

“I think these socials are important especially for the members.” Mrs. LaMartina said, “It allows the members to make connections with each other that they might’ve not made without the club.”

Epsilon Beta holds socials once a month during the school year, and most aren’t members-only. Members of Epsilon Beta are able to invite friends for the next social which will be held on Jan 24.

 
Leave a Comment
Donate to FHCtoday.com
$1759
$1500
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will support the student journalists of Francis Howell Central High School. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs. FHCToday.com and our subsequent publications are dedicated to the students by the students. We hope you consider donating to allow us to continue our mission of a connected and well-informed student body.

More to Discover
More in Galleries
Junior Riley Henderson prepares to shoot the ball. Henderson was completing a free throw as the other team had committed a foul.
A Lofty Lead
The referee holds senior wrestler Noah Keens arm up in victory following his win.
Pin it and Win it
Stringing Together Connections
Charlie Renken dribbles down the court past the Troy defender in order to start the offense for the Spartans. Pushing for a highly intense game between the Spartans and Trojans.
Trojan Tip-off
Jeremy is seen, high-fiving his best friend senior Heidi Strauss. These two are a sweet pair who can always put a smile on your face.
Cafe Fun
Senior, Camrin Watkins, pins the opponent not long after the match starts. Right off the bat, she dominated the match quickly getting the other girl on the mat.
Breakdown on the Mats
More in Showcase
Senior Alexis Matthews takes a shot. This match took place on December 18th against the Timberland Wolves.
Ahead of The Game
Guidance Secretary, Ms. Lipin answers phone a call.
Seeking Guidance
Senior Nathan Rush looking for an opening to pass the ball. Throughout the close game, exceptional teamwork was required and shown through when needed.
Bending But Not Breaking
After winning his match, senior Noah Keen flexes in excitement as the crowd cheers him on.
Weight Cuts Leave Scars
Freshman Caleb Calvin stares at his phone during his Spanish II class. Foreign language classes have lost many students attention in the last few years.
Students Bid Foreign Language Classes Adieu
One of the prizes Mrs McCune got sits on the board.
Tis the Season at FHC

FHCtoday.com

The online home of the Central Focus
© 2024 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in
Donate to FHCtoday.com
$1759
$1500
Contributed
Our Goal

Comments (0)

All FHCtoday.com Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *