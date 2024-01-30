Students, Residents engage in Debate with the Board

Gallery • 19 Photos Sophia Allen Harry Harris, a father and employee of FHSD’s human resource planning committee had run for the board in the previous election period. He was not selected and instead Jane Puszark was chosen. He still shows his support for the students by coming to the meetings.

FHSD’s board meeting held Jan 18 at 6:30pm took place filled with angry citizens wanting to be heard. The hot topic for this meeting was over the plans for the Black history and Black literature courses which have had their curricular standards rescinded at the last meeting.

Barnwell student, Sophia Johnson an 8th grader says, “I feel like it’s important to spread awareness for all students. I feel like it’s important to speak out.”

The next meeting will be Feb 8 where there will likely be more information coming out on these courses.





