The online home of the Central Focus

FHCtoday.com
The online home of the Central Focus

FHCtoday.com
The online home of the Central Focus

FHCtoday.com

Play It Pink

Byline photo of Kaitlyn Morgan
Kaitlyn Morgan, Staff Photographer March 22, 2024
7S7A9273
Gallery10 Photos
Kaitlyn Morgan
Junior Morgan Davis goes for the lay up.

The girls varsity basketball team took on the Timberland Wolves on Feb.21 for the pink out game. The girls came out on top with a score of 45-18. The girls, no matter what the score was and what time they had left they fought hard and tough to come out on top. Sophomore Sam Taylor explains why this team holds a special place in her heart.

“My favorite part of the season was really just all the friendships I made on and off these courts. I come back because of the community that comes with the program,” Taylor said.

The girls basketball team fought hard and strong throughout their season to the end.

 
Leave a Comment
Donate to FHCtoday.com
$1759
$1500
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will support the student journalists of Francis Howell Central High School. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs. FHCToday.com and our subsequent publications are dedicated to the students by the students. We hope you consider donating to allow us to continue our mission of a connected and well-informed student body.

More to Discover
More in Galleries
Sentimental Seniors
Sentimental Seniors
Freshman Elle McDevitt, hurls her body over the bar. In the midst of clearing the bar, her legs flailed as she tried not to hit the bar.
Taking Off
Lucas Williams guarding and defending the teams side of the court.
A Modest Defeat
More in Uncategorized
On the wall across from the guidance office there is a poster that show where students are attending college in Missouri. Using the app Scoir, students can notify the school where they are going so their name can be put up.
Choosing Your Future
Library media specialist Cassandra Flores running and event from the Griot Museum. This activity allows students to learn in an engaging and interactive way.
Solace in the Commons
Chemistry teacher Mr. Scott Thorpe teaches his class about elements and their bonds with each other. Thorpe, who won teacher of the year in 2011, is known for his passionate and engaging teaching style. He plans to retire at the end of this year.
Retiring With a Legacy
More in Winter Sports
Junior Addie Henderson walks towards the opposite side of the court, getting ready for the rebound. The Lady Spartans lost the game, not without a lot of fight.
Driving Towards the Finish
Coach Kurt Kruse holding the team state champion award while leaning in for a photo after the girls wrestling team won the state championship on Feb. 24.
Pinning down a title
Junior Fisher Klein leaps with joy alongside teammates, including Aiden Lee after scoring the tying goal. Filled with ecstatic energy, Klein looked bewildered, surprised with how close the game ended up.
Neck to Neck

FHCtoday.com

The online home of the Central Focus
© 2024 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in
Donate to FHCtoday.com
$1759
$1500
Contributed
Our Goal

Comments (0)

All FHCtoday.com Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *