Play It Pink

Gallery • 10 Photos Kaitlyn Morgan Junior Morgan Davis goes for the lay up.

The girls varsity basketball team took on the Timberland Wolves on Feb.21 for the pink out game. The girls came out on top with a score of 45-18. The girls, no matter what the score was and what time they had left they fought hard and tough to come out on top. Sophomore Sam Taylor explains why this team holds a special place in her heart.

“My favorite part of the season was really just all the friendships I made on and off these courts. I come back because of the community that comes with the program,” Taylor said.

The girls basketball team fought hard and strong throughout their season to the end.