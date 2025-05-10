The online home of the Central Focus

FHCtoday.com
The online home of the Central Focus

FHCtoday.com
The online home of the Central Focus

FHCtoday.com
Categories:

Mrs. Emily Harris

Byline photo of Birdie Brereton
Birdie Brereton, Print Editor-in-ChiefMay 10, 2025

Mrs. Harris,

Math has never been my best subject. I was always good enough to get into the advanced classes but never good enough to excel in them. Despite this, I’ve always had an undeserved inflated ego about my skills because I never needed to study to get passing grades in those classes, so thank you for humbling me. Although it may not ever seem like it, I actually, truly do find your class interesting and the math you pull out of your hat can be fun to dissect. I know this year was a little bit turbulent, but I am thankful I took your class, and I am glad I got to know you as a teacher. As this year rounds out I hope I can surprise you with a good AP exam score and I hope your next AP Calc BC class has people who turn in their homework. You truly were a highlight of that class, even if I didn’t quite enjoy the work I was doing, I enjoyed having you as a teacher. You were always very accommodating when it came to me missing school or having things happen at home and for that I am truly grateful, it definitely made my senior year a bit less stressful.

I also really appreciate the passion you have for your subject, even if I myself am less enthusiastic about math, it does bring a smile to my face seeing your excitement over something that I’m sure I would find interesting if I at all understood what concept you were trying to get across. So thank you for being the best teacher you could be in a class I definitely should not have been in. And thank you for not publicly embarrassing me in the class by pointing that out haha. 

Birdie Brereton

 

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
Donate to FHCtoday.com
$1784
$1500
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will support the student journalists of Francis Howell Central High School. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs. FHCToday.com and our subsequent publications are dedicated to the students by the students. We hope you consider donating to allow us to continue our mission of a connected and well-informed student body.

More to Discover
More in Showcase
Madame Amy Roznos
Madame Amy Roznos
Junior Aubrey Simpson listens intently to Mrs. Clayton's instructions.
Mrs. Megan Clayton
Mrs. Stacey Denningman
Mrs. Stacey Denningman
More in Teacher Appreciation
Teachers Along the Way
Teachers Along the Way
Sarah LaRue smiles as students in her AP Literature and Composition class share their opinions on poems. During their own version of March Madness, the class reviewed 32 poems and put them against one another in a bracket: choosing between which ones were their favorites or which were the most complex.
Mrs. Sarah LaRue
To start off the teacher versus student basketball game during the pep assembly on, Coach Andrew Carter and senior Andrew Martin jump up to compete for the ball. Martin was able to swat the ball to his teammate first which allowed the students to start on offense.
Coach Andrew Carter
More in Teacher Appreciation 2024-25
Smiling widely, Mr. Matthew Schott looks at his students with pride. Taking home their final award of second place for FHCToday.com in the website category, Schott was very happy with how publications placed at the awards ceremony.
Mr. Matthew Schott
Mrs. Donna Solverud directing the choir during their performance at the Spring Pep assembly.
Mrs. Donna Solverud
Madame Amy Roznos
Madame Amy Roznos
Donate to FHCtoday.com
$1784
$1500
Contributed
Our Goal