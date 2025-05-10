Mrs. Emily Harris

Mrs. Harris,

Math has never been my best subject. I was always good enough to get into the advanced classes but never good enough to excel in them. Despite this, I’ve always had an undeserved inflated ego about my skills because I never needed to study to get passing grades in those classes, so thank you for humbling me. Although it may not ever seem like it, I actually, truly do find your class interesting and the math you pull out of your hat can be fun to dissect. I know this year was a little bit turbulent, but I am thankful I took your class, and I am glad I got to know you as a teacher. As this year rounds out I hope I can surprise you with a good AP exam score and I hope your next AP Calc BC class has people who turn in their homework. You truly were a highlight of that class, even if I didn’t quite enjoy the work I was doing, I enjoyed having you as a teacher. You were always very accommodating when it came to me missing school or having things happen at home and for that I am truly grateful, it definitely made my senior year a bit less stressful.

I also really appreciate the passion you have for your subject, even if I myself am less enthusiastic about math, it does bring a smile to my face seeing your excitement over something that I’m sure I would find interesting if I at all understood what concept you were trying to get across. So thank you for being the best teacher you could be in a class I definitely should not have been in. And thank you for not publicly embarrassing me in the class by pointing that out haha.

Birdie Brereton