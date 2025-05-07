The online home of the Central Focus

Mrs. Tonishia LaMartina

Byline photo of Summer Suarez
Summer Suarez, Photo Assignments EditorMay 7, 2025

Dear Mrs. LaMartina,

I cannot put into words the impact you have had on me these past four years. I could never imagine that the lady who came up to me and my best friend with an Ipad during Freshman Transition Day, asking us to join a library club, would become one of my favorite people in this school. You introduced me to Epsilon Beta, gave me my first safe space within the school. Your wide smile and big heart made me feel at home within the library, which then gave me the confidence to grow more reassured with myself. Even before I became close with you, when I would only see you in the morning or when I checked out a library book, you would always make me feel like I had a place. Now that I am more involved in Epsilon Beta and around you even more, that connection I felt on Freshman Transition Day has only strengthened. You have been with me every step of the way throughout my crazy high school career and I know that without you being there to guide me, I would not be the person I am today. It makes me sad knowing that next year I won’t get to see you every day, but I know that the impact you have made on me will stay with me forever. Thank you for everything.

