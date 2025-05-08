Even though I have always embodied a vibrant and, at times, obnoxious personality, I had never been the type of person to stand in front of a crowd, or even a small group, and demand attention. I had never been the type of person to insert myself into challenging quests, even if I thought I had the skills to succeed. However, when I met Mrs. Donna Solverud, that all changed. Suddenly, I found myself taking charge, leading groups, and committing myself to daunting tasks.

I met Solverud at a time when I wasn’t looking for a new adult to look up to. I was just finding my footing in high school, trying to find what worked and what didn’t. I had grown quite close to my previous choir director, as many others had, which made many of us reluctant to grow the same bonds with Solverud when we found out she would be taking over the position. But after a few months of uncertainty, she wiggled her way into my life, and now I can’t imagine a world without her influence.

Solverud as a teacher is nurturing in a way that makes students feel a sense of accountability, which leads them to feel more empowered. She encourages us to take responsibility in our own learning, giving us several nudges in the right direction along the way. Our success outside of the classroom is directly tied to the opportunities and the support we receive in the classroom.

Even though Solverud wasn’t my choir teacher all four years, and even though she had big shoes to fill, she has never once let me down. She has been a mentor since the day I met her. She taught me that things don’t need to go exactly as you plan them to feel happy and fulfilled. She’s taught me how to ‘lock in’ and focus on what’s important, to not dwell on the unchangeable, and to give myself a fair try. She’s been there to wipe my tears when things go south and been there to bring me back to earth after big wins, reminding me of what’s important.

Mrs. Solverud, I know teaching wasn’t your first choice, but just know, your taking that leap to do something new has led me and many others to do the same. Thank you for seeing the potential in me and giving me a place to grow into the person I am today. Thank you for unlocking my love for music, thank you for slumming it with Francis Howell Central, and more importantly, thank you for giving all of us a chance.





