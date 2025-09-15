Learning from a loss

Gallery • 14 Photos Quinn Grabowski During the second quarter, junior Chase Nevil prepares to block the ball being caught by the opposing team off the snap. The Spartans attempted to bounce back after getting down in the first half.

The start of the school year means the start of fall sports- that includes football. Thursday, Aug 28th, at Don Muench Memorial Stadium, the FHC Spartans took on the Liberty Eagles they unfortunately lost 49-21. Junior Chase Nevil talks about what he thinks happened leading to that loss and what changes the team has made.

“We just blamed each other. It was your fault. It’s your fault. It’s this position’s fault. It just kept changing blame over and over again, and that blame caused us to separate from each other. We didn’t play as a team” Nevil said “I think we have. Yes, there’s going to be a much stronger bond between each other. We know that adversity is going to strike, and it’s going to be how we react to it the next time that’s going to have to change.”

Their next game is on Sept. 19 at Home kickoff will be at 7pm where the team is looking for another win.





