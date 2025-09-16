Strength in Every Set

Gallery • 13 Photos Anna Shi Defensive specialist sophomore Amelia Krause winds up to serve the ball in the first set of the JV volleyball game. Soon after, the Spartans scored another point, keeping them in the lead by 16 points.

Setting the tone for success, the JV girls volleyball team took down Troy Buchanan High School by winning 2-1. On Sept. 4 at Francis Howell Central High School, the JV girls volleyball team’s success can be attributed to the team’s close bond and determination. With the strong start to the season, sophomore Amelia Krause recognized her team’s accomplishments and acknowledged the earnest connections they have built.

“I think over the season, so far, we’ve just bonded a lot better and just overall grown as a team and worked a lot harder,” Krause said. “We worked on [communication] a lot, and our last game against North helped [ ] make us a lot better.”

The girls’ next home game will be on Sept. 16 against the Liberty Eagles at 4 p.m.