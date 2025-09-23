Pressure Points

Gallery • 11 Photos Rachael Latzel During halftime, sophomore Jack Morris works with a teammate to aid in refining his blocks and saves. In the second half of the game, the Eagles were unable to get past Central’s goalie again as they did in the beginning.

Pressure slowly built up on the field while the boys soccer team and Liberty fought to score goals against each other. On Sept. 11, the Spartans won an intense game by two points, ending 3-1. The Eagles stood no chance as a result of Central playing with strategy and teamwork. Throughout the game, the goalies work to communicate with the team when on the other side of the field, and when near, they block goals from being scored. The varsity goalkeeper, sophomore Jack Morris described why he loves his specific position on the field.

“I like the pressure,” Morris said. “If the game is on the line, there’s things you can do to help save the game.”

Now about halfway into the boys soccer season, they start to look towards districts and prepare to dominate other teams. The Spartans will compete at Marquette High School against the Marquette team on Sept. 24.