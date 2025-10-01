The online home of the Central Focus

A Call Away

Byline photo of Jacob Banks
Jacob Banks, Staff PhotographerOctober 1, 2025
7S9A4355
Jacob Banks
Sophomore Amelia Krause bumps the ball to the teams setter Ava Gordils as the ref watches. During this game frustrations with the reffing started to lower morale of the team.

The girls volleyball team was pitted against Francis Howell North on September 11th. During the game both teams had frustrations with the calls being made by the refs making it hard for them to play to their best abilities. 

 

“They were missing a lot of calls or just stopping in place and talking.” Luci Griesenauer says, “Obviously it influences the points but one thing it really kinda screws with is your mind.”

 

Despite these struggles our team still pulled through and won the game 3-1. Through good communication and determination the girls volleyball team was able to push through the struggles of bad reffing.

